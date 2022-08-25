Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping

New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio.

After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "AEW Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.

Moxley vowed that the AEW locker room was determined to work their behinds off to present the best professional wrestling product on the planet. He then implored fans to ask their friends to check out AEW programming on Wednesday nights if they were already watching "that Monday and Friday night crap," referring to WWE's two flagship shows — "Raw" and "SmackDown."

A little later, Moxley appeared to take a shot at former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon while praising ROH World Claudio Castagnoli. In 2014, when McMahon went on Steve Austin's podcast, he commented on why the former Cesaro had failed to grab the proverbial brass ring. At the time, McMahon said Claudio lacked the IT factor and struggled to "connect with the fans" the way a top WWE Superstar is supposed to. While referencing the comments, Moxley praised Castagnoli for "ignoring some old crazy man's" opinions and sticking to his guns.

During his speech, Moxley also praised Wheeler Yuta, Dustin Rhodes (who faces Castagnoli for the title this Friday) and Arn Anderson.

After thanking everyone for their support, Moxley introduced hometown hero AEW TNT Champion Wardlow before leaving the ring. PWInsider noted that AEW President Tony Khan also stepped out for a brief speech before sending fans home happy.

