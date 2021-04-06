With Night One of WrestleMania 37 just around the corner on Saturday, the “Swiss Cyborg” Cesaro is thrilled to share the stage with Seth Rollins in singles competition. With a mass amount of pressure to satisfy WWE fans at the Raymond James Stadium for the first time in over a year, Cesaro plans on giving fans both live and watching from home a match that they’ll never forget.

“There are so many people that I feel support me and want me to do well. This is my first WrestleMania where I have a singles match, so of course, the pressure is on,” Cesaro noted in his interview on Oral Sessions. “I want to make everybody proud, and I want to show everybody that I deserve this. I want to show everybody that what they believe in can happen and what they believe in is happening [and] that I’m worthy of their support. So, there’s a lot of pressure.

Oral Sessions host, Renee Paquette, mentioned how six years ago, the WWE Chairmen Vince McMahon stated on Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Sessions” that he just didn’t see Cesaro as a big draw. Now, fans, as well as wrestlers, and other talents across the industry, are advocating for the underutilized workhorse of WWE to get pushed immensely more than he was before. With all the praise he’s received as of late, Cesaro took a moment to reflect on the strides he’s made for the company.

“Well, that’s the thing. People are like, ‘Oh, you had momentum before, and then it flounders.’ It gets harder and harder to build momentum. But I also think I’ve been good at building momentum out of nowhere, like on Talking Smack,” Cesaro stated. “I always have to prove to somebody – even if it’s me – that I can do it. Like you said, the thing with Vince on the podcast, it’s like, yeah, of course, I’m still here. It’s been like seven years, and I’m still here. And I’m doing really well. That just speaks for itself. Again, that’s one of those where I feel like actions speak louder than words because there are a lot of people that come out the next day and go public or on Twitter and be like, ‘Well, I am this. I am that.’

“That Talking Smack promo that I did would not have worked five years ago. It worked now because people are seeing my body of work. And they know what I say is not only what I believe in but also what I live by and what I do every day. Like, I’m not the one that says, ‘I work really hard. I train every day. I do this, and I do that.’ No, they’ve seen me on TV and off TV for the last 8-9 years doing it all of the time, every time. I do believe actions speak louder than words. And if you actually say something, it just backs it up. I was always under the impression that I don’t want to be the one that’s cheerleading for myself. That’s just lame. I have a lot of people watching who have followed my career and believe [in me]. And I need to be there for them.”

Although Cesaro’s opponent is a man who has seen his career shine at WrestleMania time and time again, the “Swiss Superman” welcomes this upcoming challenge with the “SmackDown Savior.” He even goes as far as to compliment him for his prestigious work ethic.

“This is my first singles match, and it’s against Seth Rollins, who has arguably one of the best runs in WrestleMania in recent history. So, that’s another hurdle to overcome,” Cesaro complimented. “It’s a great and tremendous chance for me to prove my worth.”

