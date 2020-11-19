A massive star in his own right, Cesaro has proven time and time again that the word "workhorse" is something that would be fitting to describe him. Whether he's performing live in front of thousands or to those stuck at home, "The Swiss Superman" always delivers.

In an effort to make himself a credible star, Cesaro tries to captivate his fans by imitating his heroes from yesteryear while combining their style with an overpowering skillset. His goal is to create a versatile approach because, to him, the WWE Universe deserves to see something different each time he steps in the ring.

"I always want to do one thing in my match where people are like, 'Woah, that's different.' I don't want to be the guy that does the same stuff over, and over, and over again," Cesaro mentioned in his interview on Chasing Glory. "I want to give the fans a reason to watch my matches - that's my goal because I feel they need to be rewarded."

Now that the pandemic has left many performers like himself stuck in one location, Cesaro looks forward to the day when he is allowed to travel internationally and catch up with his worldwide fanbase.

"I miss the international tours and the fans probably more than anybody," he stated. "I feel like the fans are the reason why I am where I am, you know?"

With so many fans still rallying behind "The Swiss Cyborg" with their "Cesaro Section" signs, he finds himself in awe that he has been given so much appreciation from them.

"It's really cool to see the loyalty of the fans," he said with some pep in his voice. "I always try and let them know that I appreciate it and I see it. I always try to acknowledge it in some way, shape, or form, but, like, I see it and I acknowledge it."

This year, WWE did the unbelievable when they hosted Wrestlemania 36 as a two-part event. In the pre-show of night one, Cesaro found himself the victor in a singles match against Drew Gulak. Although he wished his fans were there to cheer him on in the stands, he was glad to take part in something historic for those watching from home.

"You have to make it work," he protested. "You want to make the fans at home forget everything that they're going through - that's it. That's why everyone works incredibly hard, is because it's for the fans that can't be here.

"For me, it's hard because anything I got in WWE was thanks to the fans. Without them, I feel lost because they're the ones supporting me. They're the ones, you know, proving people wrong."

Globally, many wrestlers attribute Cersaro's legacy to theirs. In fact, some go on record to say if it weren't for him, they wouldn't be the athletes they are today. The same statement goes with the fans. When asked by Lilian Garcia how he feels about being called one of the best wrestlers in the world and one of the most underrated, he was speechless before his reply.

"It makes me feel validated, I guess," he pondered. "There's only so much that I can control. There's a lot of stuff that is out of my control. For them to say that, I feel like they're saying that I'm making the absolute best with what I've been given. To me, that's a huge acknowledgment; that's what I do. I want them to see me standing up for quality and standing up for honesty. And every time I step in the ring, they know I'm going to give a hundred percent no matter what."

With pro wrestling becoming more relevant in pop culture media, it goes without saying that many Superstars find themselves working hand-in-hand with other media outlets (acting, modeling, music performances, etc.) In Cesaro's world, he never fancied the idea to be a big Hollywood sensation upon his contract signing with WWE. To him, going to WWE was his chance to reignite the art of pro wrestling to a bigger platform and to gain a new set of eyes to the product he was trying to expose to younger fans.

"The reason I wanted to come to WWE was because that's where the top is - the cream of the crop. I wanna be there," he exclaimed. "I didn't wanna be like, 'I wanna be in WWE because I wanna be famous. I wanna be on the cover of magazines, and I wanna do this, and that.' Never. I just wanted to be like-- the logical next step for me was here."

You can watch Cesaro's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Lilian Garcia -Chasing Glory with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.