Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro

We go to the empty WWE Performance Center as Michael Cole welcomes us. Drew Gulak is out first. Cesaro is out next by himself. The bell rings and they go at it.

They both start with big moves into the corner. Cesaro with a big backbreaker for a 2 count. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer early on and continues to dominate by over-powering. Gulak blocks the Neutralizer again and applies the Crossface on the mat. Cesaro gets to the ropes and breaks the hold. Gulak dumps Cesaro over the top rope to the floor.

Gulak with a flying clothesline from the apron to the floor. Cesaro fights back and rolls Gulak in the ring. Cesaro clutches his arm and comes back in but Gulak drops the arm over the rope. Gulak sends Cesaro back to the floor. They go at it on the floor again. Gulak works on the arm and sends Cesaro shoulder-first into the steel steps, and again. Gulak brings Cesaro back in.

Gulak goes to the top but Cesaro rocks him in mid-air with a big uppercut. Cesaro covers for a 2 count. Gulak goes right into a 2 count of his own. Gulak grounds Cesaro now, working on the arm. More back and forth now. Cesaro blocks a Dragon Sleeper and slams Gulak. Cesaro follows up with a big boot to the face. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer again but it's blocked. Gulak almost gets pushed into the referee. Cesaro drops Gulak with an uppercut as he turns around. Cesaro puts Gulak on his shoulders for an airplane spin. Cesaro drops Gulak and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Cesaro

