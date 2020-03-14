Last night's SmackDown aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando in front of zero fans due to the current Coronavirus pandemic. WWE made the call on Thursday to move the show from Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan, to the Performance Center (results here).

On the show, Cesaro lost to Daniel Bryan, and afterwards spoke to Kayla Braxton about the experience.

"If you would have told me ten years ago—when I was wrestling in the independents in front of 12 or 20 people—that I would wrestle Daniel Bryan in front of nobody, I would have believed you," Cesaro said. "But not if you said, 'Yeah, it's gonna be for WWE.' You know what I mean? On FOX, on nationwide TV! This is pretty surreal and it shows the dedication WWE has to put on original, fun programming."

As noted, this Monday's RAW will take place at the Performance Center, again, with no audience.

We also know NXT will air from the WWE PC through April due to a new coronavirus pandemic ruling from Full Sail University.

You can check out Cesaro's full comments in the video above.