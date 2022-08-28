Renee Paquette Reunites With Old Friends For New WWE Project

Renee Paquette left WWE back in 2020 after feeling underutilized in the company. Since then, the announcer formerly known as Renee Young has launched "The Sessions," a successful podcast series that sees her interview a variety of guests, including people from the pro wrestling industry. Now, not too long after praising the company under Triple H's creative regime, it appears that Paquette may be involved in WWE once again – but not in a full-time capacity.

Recently on her Instagram, Paquette shared a post featuring herself and some of WWE's biggest names and former employees in the form of Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, JBL, and Freddie Prinze Jr. In the accompanying caption, she announced that she was working with the four on "WWE Rivals," a documentary series that airs on the A&E Network and covers some of the most legendary feuds in the history of sports entertainment. Previous episodes have covered rivalries like John Cena vs Edge, Bret Hart vs Shawn Michaels, and even the Monday Night Wars.

With this appearance, it will be the first time Paquette has appeared for the company ever since the one-off "WWE Backstage" episode before last year's "Royal Rumble." However, like this upcoming appearance, Paquette was not under contract with WWE. The last contracted appearance Paquette made for the company was all the way back in 2020 during that year's "SummerSlam." She announced her departure during the event.

Before leaving WWE, Paquette made history by becoming the first-ever full-time female commentator for WWE. She served as one of the commentators on "Raw" from August 2018 to October 2019. After this she spent the rest of her WWE career as a special contributor on "SmackDown," and a mainstay on "WWE Backstage."