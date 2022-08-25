Renee Paquette Weighs In On What Makes Her Happy About Recent WWE Changes

Renee Paquette has been in and out of the WWE ecosystem but is happy for her former colleagues. On her latest episode of "The Sessions," Paquette relished seeing the positives that are coming out of WWE over the past several weeks since Triple H took hold of creative.

"I feel in terms of the WWE stuff, my takeaway from all that is like how happy I am for how many awesomely talented people that maybe didn't get to be quite as talented as they could be due to limitations and whatnot and now we're going to get really great glimpses into like how awesome some people can really be. Whether it's Michael Cole doing his sh*t on commentary and being just as good as he actually is to Killer Kross and Scarlett Boudreaux being brought back into WWE to Bayley working with IYO SKY and working Dakota Kai. Ronda Rousey being booked properly, Shayna Baszler being booked properly, oh my God, what a relief."

Triple H has brought back other talents too including Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis on "Raw" and Hit Row on "SmackDown." A heavier focus has been made on the importance of secondary titles like the Intercontinental and United States Championships. Even established stars like Kevin Owens have been recharged in roles that originally defined them in "NXT" and earlier in their run on WWE's main roster.

"You can feel this new life being breathed into it," Paquette said. "It's a life being breathed into it and its handcuffs have been removed."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Sessions with Renée Paquette" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.