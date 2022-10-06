Jimmy Smith Confirms His WWE Exit

Jimmy Smith and WWE have officially parted ways. Smith, who most recently was on commentary during the October 3 episode of "WWE Raw," confirmed his exit from the company on Twitter.

"Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done," he tweeted. "Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing!"

Smith worked as the play-by-play commentator for the "Raw" brand since May 2021, replacing Adnan Virk, who was with the company for less than two months. Smith commonly worked alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton on Mondays, and has also done commentary on some of WWE's premium live events.

WWE has confirmed the commentary news, first broken by Variety, stating there will other on-screen commentary and backstage interviewer changes coming in the following week, with the first being Wade Barrett officially taking Pat McAfee's spot on the "WWE SmackDown" announce team. On the "Raw" side, Corey Graves will remain on commentary, picking up a new partner in Kevin Patrick, who previously worked as a backstage correspondent for "Raw." "NXT" will also see a change, as Vic Joseph will be joined by Barrett's replacement, six-time World Heavyweight Champion Booker T.

Byron Saxton will be switching roles with Patrick, becoming a backstage correspondent alongside former "NXT" interviewer Cathy Kelly, who is returning to WWE after her departure in 2020.