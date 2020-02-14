As noted earlier at this link, Cathy Kelley took to Instagram today and announced that Sunday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" will be her last day with the company.
Kelley reportedly gave notice to the company that she wanted to leave, and WWE officials respected that decision, according to PWInsider.
Kelly put her notice in to officials some time within the last few weeks. This is not a case of WWE releasing her.
Cathy had been with WWE since 2016. She worked for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood and Afterbuzz TV before that.
There's no word yet on what Kelley has planned for her career, which she commented on during her earlier statement. Stay tuned for updates.
For those who missed it, below is Cathy's full IG post:
View this post on Instagram
?I've typed out and deleted this about 20 times over the past few days, still unsure what to write... I have come to the decision to leave WWE, with Sunday's NXT Takeover being my last day. If you know me, you know this was more than a job, you know how much I loved it and how difficult this decision was. But sometimes in order to have room for growth, you have to step away. ?I am so thankful for getting to live out a crazy dream the past four years. Thank you to the WWE digital team for being a platform that never stifled creativity. Thank you to Stephanie McMahon for being a mentor and inspiration in every way. Thank you to Triple H for heading up the best wrestling show ?currently on tv and letting me be a part of it. And thank you to everyone who has supported me, whether it's watching a video I've done or sending a tweet of encouragement. Words cannot begin to express how much it means. I'm not sure yet where my next chapter will take me, but I am damn excited for it. And I promise this isn't a goodbye, it's just a see you later ?? - CK