As noted earlier at this link, Cathy Kelley took to Instagram today and announced that Sunday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" will be her last day with the company.

Kelley reportedly gave notice to the company that she wanted to leave, and WWE officials respected that decision, according to PWInsider.

Kelly put her notice in to officials some time within the last few weeks. This is not a case of WWE releasing her.

Cathy had been with WWE since 2016. She worked for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood and Afterbuzz TV before that.

There's no word yet on what Kelley has planned for her career, which she commented on during her earlier statement. Stay tuned for updates.

For those who missed it, below is Cathy's full IG post: