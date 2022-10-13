Eric Bischoff Puts Heat On Himself For Not Giving WCW Star Backstory

Recent Impact Hall Of Famer Raven joined former WCW President Eric Bischoff on a new AdFreeShows.com special called "What About Raven?" to respond to a recent episode of "83 Weeks" in which Bischoff gave his opinion as to why Raven didn't get a bigger push in WCW in the late 1990s.

The two, along with co-host Casio, watched a clip of the "83 Weeks" episode, which showed Bischoff talking about how Raven would have benefited from some additional context rather than just having him sit in the audience for the start of his WCW run.

"That was actually me putting heat on myself for not creating a backstory, not allowing the audience to get why your character was in the frame of mind it was in," Bischoff said to Raven. "It was like that grunge kind of frustrated, that angst that was such, at least to me, a part of that character, but the audience never got a chance to understand why and I think had that backstory played itself out for a period of weeks or months. and then we integrate the Raven character, and physicality and then storyline, I think it would have had a much better opportunity to be successful."

Raven's backstory did end up happening, but it was after his infamous Flock was disbanded. Raven's previous life was depicted as him being a spoiled, petulant, rich kid who enjoyed a life of luxury, a stark contrast to the loner, grungy identity he first had when showing up to feud with Diamond Dallas Page.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What About Raven?" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.