Cameron Grimes Gets Emotional Celebrating 'Greatest Moment Of My Life So Far'

Cameron Grimes isn't even on WWE's main roster yet, but he's already making his dreams come true. The former "NXT" North American Champion has been with WWE since 2019 and is seeing his hard work pay off as he took to his Instagram account to reveal a massive achievement in his personal life.

"Today is the greatest moment of my life so far. In sixth grade, my father and I moved into my grandmother's home and from then until I graduated high school, I shared a 100 sq ft room with my father. I then moved to Burlington, NC to continue to chase my dream. Through that process, I slept on every couch that I could possibly sleep on until I ran out of couches! Then I moved into our training facility and slept on the floor hiding the fact that I was living there. I then started to make it in wrestling, and then could afford to rent a place to live and have been renting for the past 7 years. Today marks the greatest moment for me because now I am officially a homeowner!"

Grimes has been involved in a feud with Joe Gacy and The Dyad on "NXT." He cost The Dyad a number-one contender match for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship on October 11 when he struck Gacy and allowed Edris Enofe to pin Jagger Reid. With Halloween Havoc approaching on October 22, many are wondering if Grimes vs. Gacy will be booked for the Peacock special. However, considering the circumstances, maybe they should wait for the next "In Your House." Grimes could provide the house.