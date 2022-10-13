WWE NXT Star Arianna Grace Gives Her Fans Sad News

"WWE NXT" superstar and second generation wrestler Arianna Grace has hit a roadblock. The "NXT" Breakout Tournament competitor took to Twitter to announce that she has to undergo surgery next week for an undisclosed injury.

"I'm going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so I can get back to doing what I love, performing for all of YOU!" Grace wrote to her fans. "I can't wait to get back in the ring." Grace last wrestled on the October 4 episode of "WWE NXT Level Up," teaming with Kiana James in a losing effort against Fallon Henry and Sol Ruca.

The daughter of former WWE Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Champion Santino Marella, Grace has been a near-constant presence on "WWE NXT" and "WWE NXT Level Up" since joining WWE earlier this year as part of March's Performance Center class that also included other "NXT" stars like Roxanne Perez and the former "2 Dimes" Troy Donovan. While she hasn't gotten a ton of TV time since being eliminated from the "NXT" Breakout Tournament in the first round by Nikkita Lyons, she did take part in a 20-woman battle royal on a July episode of "NXT." Her father recently said that he thinks it's "great" his daughter is wrestling under a different ring name, as he feels it will help her build a reputation as earning her place as opposed to "getting a free pass because of who her parents are."

Wrestling Inc. wishes Grace a safe and speedy recovery.