Santino Marella‘s daughter has received her new WWE NXT 2.0 ring name.

The former Bianca Sophia (Bianca Carelli) took to Instagram today to reveal that she is now being called “Arianna Grace” in WWE.

“I understand and not everybody gets to do a job that they love (and if you do -like myself, you’re very fortunate) but sometimes those are the circumstances that we have to deal with. [woman shrugging emoji] However, if that is the case you should always make sure that you are doing something that you DO love regularly. [red heart emoji] If that can’t be your job then maybe it’s a hobby, but whatever it is make sure you take time to do something that feeds your soul, feeds your spirit and keeps you excited for every single day of your life. [artist palette emoji] [music notes emoji] Each day is a blessing, which we can take for granted. [sun with rays emoji] Appreciating every moment you have, every day of life you get to enjoy, makes life all the sweeter. Sending you all love and positivity! [smiling face with hearts emoji] #blessings #gratitude #grateful #appreciation #wwenxt,” she wrote.

Grace was signed as a part of the WWE Performance Center Class announced back in mid-March, which also included Roxanne Perez (fka Rok-C), Fallon Henley, Channing Lauren (fka Jake Tucker), Troy Donovan (fka Cole Karter), and Sloane Jacobs (fka Notorious Mimi), among others.

WWE noted in their March announcement that Grace signed with the company after earning her Bachelor’s degree in Biological & Biomedical Sciences from Western University, with extensive training in MMA fighting with a focus on Judo, Jiu Jitsu and Boxing. She has also had a successful pageant career. Grace made her NWA debut back at the all-women’s NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view on August 28, as a part of the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup, but before the summer of 2021 she had been out of the ring for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s no word yet on when Grace will make her WWE in-ring debut, but it should be soon now that she has her new ring name.

Stay tuned for more. Below are the recent photos Grace has posted since signing with WWE:

