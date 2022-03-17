Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella (Anthony Carelli) says his daughter “making it” to WWE is a proud daddy moment.

As noted, the latest WWE Performance Center Class was announced today, with 14 talents reporting to work for WWE this past Monday in Orlando. One of those new recruits is Bianca Carelli, daughter to Santino. WWE noted in their announcement that Carelli has signed with the company after earning her Bachelor’s degree in biology from Western University, with extensive training in MMA fighting with a focus on Judo, Jiu Jitsu and Boxing.

In an update, Santino took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to the announcement.

“Proud daddy moment, ‘making it’ is one thing but watching her work for and earn it was the best part, #franchiseplayer @BiancaCarelli_,” Santino wrote.

Bianca responded and wrote, “Awwww [smiling face with tear emoji x 3] [double hearts emoji x 4] thank you dad, I promise to make you proud and remember everything you taught me in life and in the ring and apply it! Love u lots!”

For those who missed it, you can click here for full details on the new WWE Performance Center Class, along with two group photos.

Stay tuned for more. Below are the full tweets from Santino and his daughter:

