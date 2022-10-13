Backstage Update On Eric Young's Contract Status

It's looking like Impact Wrestling will be "Violent By Design" for at least a couple more months.

Fightful Select is reporting that the company has come to terms former Impact Wrestling World Champion Eric Young on an extension that will see Young wrestle for the promotion at least through the end of 2022. Initial reports had suggested that Young's deal had run out over the summer, but the Fightful report says that Young and Impact came to an agreement on an extension instead, pushing his return in Impact Wrestling to the multi-year mark.

Young re-joined Impact back in 2020, not long after being released from WWE. Young returned at Slammiversary in July 2020 and was Impact World Champion by the following September, defeating Rich Swann on an episode of "Impact Wrestling on AXS TV." Young has gone on to lead the Violent By Design stable that also features Joe Doering and Deaner, and even included Rhino for a brief period. The group won the Impact Tag Team Championship twice in their tenure, defending the belt under the "Freebird Rule" which allows for all three team members to count as champions. Young had previously wrestled in Impact before his time in WWE, as well with his initial debut coming all the way back in 2004 before he eventually left the company in 2016. Young was a member of Team Canada, an X Division Champion, and even won the Impact World title in a storyline that some felt was similar to Daniel Bryan's ascension at the time.

Fightful notes, as well, that longtime Impact Wrestler Crazzy Steve has also re-signed with the company.