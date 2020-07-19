On Saturday evening, many new and returning faces made their appearance at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary. Here's a list of the former WWE and TNA stars who returned:

* Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin): They are former TNA Tag Team and X-Division Champions. Shelley and Sabin disbanded after Shelley announced his in-ring retirement back in 2018. They are challenging The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) for the Impact World Tag Team Championships on Tuesday.

* Heath Miller (f.k.a. Heath Slater): This was his first appearance on Impact. He and Rhino are former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Miller was released from his WWE contract in April.

* Eric Young: He's a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion (1 time), Tag Team Champion (2 times), X-Division (1 time) and King of the Moutain Champion (1 time). He returned during the main event match for the vacant Impact World Championship. He entered himself in the match, which then became a Five-Way Elimination match. He was eliminated half-way through by Rich Swann. Young was let go from his contract with WWE in April.

* The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows): Gallows is a former TNA wrestler from 2011 - 2013. This is Anderson's first time working for the company. Both men were dismissed from their WWE contracts in April. The night before Slammiversary, they announced that they both signed two-year contracts with Impact - which also allows them to work in Japan.

* EC3: He is a former two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He left the company to go back to WWE in 2018. He, like the Good Brothers, Miller and Young, was dismissed from his contract with WWE. He made his appearance at the very end of Slammiversary. He is set to make an appearance this week on Impact.