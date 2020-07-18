Even though The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) retained their Impact World Tag Team Championships at Slammiversary, they're not out of the woods just yet. The former TNA Tag Champs, the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), issued a challenge for their titles. Their match has officially been announced for this week's episode of Impact Wrestling.

The Motor City Machine Guns made their surprising return earlier on in the show, as they were the only team to step up to the Rascalz' (Dez and Wentz) open challenge. While their bout was electrifying, the Motor City Machine Guns surprised themselves and their opponents when they won the match. They were last seen as a team back in 2018 before Shelley announced his retirement from in-ring competition.

The North originally won their championships the weekend of Slammiversary last year against LAX.

BREAKING: A DREAM MATCH is set for this Tuesday at 8/7c on @AXSTV - The North defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships against The Motor City Machine Guns! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/M4Yf3d6GX7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020

Also announced for this week's episode, the former two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion, EC3, will make an appearance. EC3 made his appearance right before the end of Slammiversary. You can see his return below.



