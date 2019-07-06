On Friday night during Impact Wrestling's live event, Bash at the Brewery, The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) defeated LAX to become the new Impact World Tag Team Champions. Though it was a successful win, the question many fans have now is, will it be The North vs. the Rascalz at Slammiversary XVII for the Tag Team Championships, or will it be a triple threat match that includes LAX?

Dezmond Xavier, Wentz, and Trey had a very impressive triple threat match up during this weeks Impact episode. The stipulation for it was whoever lost the match will not be a part of the match on Sunday. Dez and Wentz picked up the win, leaving Trey to sit on the sidelines this weekend and root for his friends.

In addition to other matches for Slammiversary, TJP is putting out an X-Division open challenge. Who will be his opponent? Tune in this Sunday at 8 PM EST to find out.

Slammiversary XVII will be available on FITE.tv, IMPACT Plus, and traditional pay-per-view.

Below is the updated card:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin

FOUR-WAY MONSTER'S BALL MATCH FOR IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Jessicka Havok

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact

FIRST BLOOD MATCH

Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross

TJP X-Division Open Challenge

Moose vs. Rob Van Dam

Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard



Stay tuned for an update on the Impact World Tag Team Championships match.

