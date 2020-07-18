Just before Impact's blockbuster pay-per-view event, Slammiversary concluded, the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) made their appearance to help the newly crowned Impact World Champion, Eddie Edwards, take Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Anderson and Gallows revealed before tonight's event that they both had just signed two-year contracts with the company.

As the camera shifted from the Good Brothers and Edwards' in-ring celebration, fans saw the former two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion, EC3, smash his drinking glass up against the wall. EC3, like the Good Brothers, were dismissed from their initial contracts with WWE back in April.

Below are some images of the Good Brothers and EC3 appearances towards the end of the show:



