Rich Swann was revealed to be the surprise fourth entrant in the Impact World title match at Slammiversary tonight. Swann had been out of action since January after injuring his right ankle.

Before the match got underway, former TNA World Champion Eric Young came out and revealed that he will also be in the match, making it a five-way.

Young was released from WWE as part of the massive talent cuts and layoffs. He had signed with WWE in 2016 and worked in NXT. He moved to the main roster with sAnitY in 2018, however the trio didn't last long. Young was moved to the RAW roster as a part of the draft in 2019, however would lose every match on RAW, although he picked up some wins on Main Event.

