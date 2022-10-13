Rosa Mendes Has Stipulation For WWE If They Want Her For The Royal Rumble

WWE has their "big four" premium live events each year: WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and the Royal Rumble. The latter brings a certain appeal and sense of unpredictability that is unrivaled by the other three events due to the 30-person Royal Rumble matches that take place during the night. The concept is pretty straightforward — two competitors start out in the ring and then every two minutes, another competitor enters until all 30 competitors have entered, with the only way to be eliminated being going over the top rope and having both feet hit the floor. For both the women and the men, it's equally as fun to see which stars from past and present are booked for their respective matches. Rosa Mendes, a former manager and occasional in-ring competitor, remains open-minded about potentially returning for a Royal Rumble match someday, but she made it clear to "Ring The Belle" that it would have to be under specific circumstances.

"I said I wasn't going to do it but then I thought about it and, you know what, I would do it for charity. I would do it if Vince or WWE offered me this really good amount and give it to a charity of my choice for a good cause, and I would do it for that. Yeah, and I'd give that whole check to them." During her run with WWE, Mendes managed former WWE Tag Team Champions Primo and Epico from 2011 until 2013, as well as Beth Phoenix, Zack Ryder, and others. She would also periodically compete inside the ring, and was a main cast member on the E! and WWE reality series "Total Divas" for seasons 3 and 5. Mendes officially announced her retirement from WWE in 2017, although she hadn't appeared onscreen since 2015.