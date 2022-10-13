Bobby Fish Names AEW Star That Could Be Good Locker Room Leader

On the latest episode of his podcast, The Undisputed Era," Bobby Fish spoke about which AEW star would be a perfect fit for the role of locker room leader. As of later, AEW has had its fair share of backstage drama.

"For me, the locker room leader is something earned," said Fish. "You don't just assume it. It's universally earned or else it's not a good thing. If there's division and some people are for it and some people think he's a rat fink piece of s—, it's divisive. You think about The Undertaker, I wasn't there so I can't speak firsthand. You hear about him being the locker room leader and that's because everybody respected it. Not just him, but that's the role he played.

"He was tight enough with basically Vince and the office to assume that role and for people to respect it. That's really all that's required, the acknowledgment of your peers. Sometimes that person isn't seeking it, it gets bestowed on him. I wasn't in all of these locker rooms, but I could see a guy like Samoa Joe being a good locker room leader."

Joe made his AEW in-ring debut on the April 7 episode of "Dynamite," while Fish made his debut last year in October 2021. Fish left AEW in September, and he made his Impact Wrestling debut on September 23 at Victory Road.

