Jerry Lawler Compares Current Celebrity To Andy Kaufman

When it comes to Jerry Lawler, fans immediately think about Andy Kaufman and the epic rivalry they had in Memphis, which helped to push wrestling to a new level. However, during an interview with "Busted Open Radio," Lawler revealed, "A lot of people in Hollywood thought it was career suicide," for Kaufman, but that didn't stop him for pursuing it.

"Andy didn't care about Hollywood, Andy really loved wrestling," Lawler said. "He actually told me ...'Man, I love this.' He said, 'I would give up everything I'm doing in Hollywood, all the TV shows, Taxi, the comedy clubs all that if I could just stay involved in wrestling, I love it.'"

Kaufman is now beloved by wrestling fans for his commitment to this angle with Lawler, and the WWE Hall Of Famer believes that Freddie Prinze Jr. is "sort of like that as well," comparing the former WWE writer to his iconic rival.

"Here's a big Hollywood actor that just all of a sudden walked away from all of that and came and started working as a writing staff there in WWE ... that's just the way Andy felt about it. He loved it, loved the business, was so respectful of everybody and everything about the business," Lawler said. "Andy didn't come up with any ideas at all during that thing, he just sat back. He told me, 'I'm in your world, and I'm just going to try to do what you suggest we do,' and that's the way it all went, he just loved the business."

Prinze Jr. spent several years working in WWE's writing team, but he is now looking to create his own wrestling company in the near future, and he has been drip feeding fans information on it via his podcast, which also dives into his love for the business.

