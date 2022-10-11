Jerry Lawler Reveals What The Rock And Nick Khan Talked About At Recent Dinner

With tonight's episode of "Tales from the Territories" focused on the feud between Jerry "The King" Lawler and comedian Andy Kaufman, younger fans unfamiliar with the storied Memphis rivalry between the two performers will have a chance to find out what makes the storyline so beloved in the eyes of those who were around to see it. Speaking on Sirius XM's "Busted Open Radio," Lawler revealed that the feud became the topic of conversation during a recent dinner between himself and two of the biggest figures in the industry.

"I had dinner with The Rock just the other night ... and Nick Khan," Lawler said. "That's all we were talking about, was the Andy Kaufman situation. And Rock said ... 'I would probably not even be a movie star today if that had not happened. Because that was the first thing that tied wrestling and entertainment together.'" After the rivalry between Lawler and Kaufman, the floodgates had opened, and the newly-in-charge Vince McMahon Jr. began bringing in Hollywood talent to work with the company, such as Cyndi Lauper and Mr. T.