Tales From The Territories Episode Could Have Been A Dark Side Of The Ring One

The creators of Vice TV's popular "Dark Side of the Ring" series have another show on the way with "Tales from the Territories." While speaking to Chris Jericho on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener spoke about the process of selecting topics for the series, including what separates a "Tales from the Territories" entry from "Dark Side of the Ring." One episode that could have found a place on either show was the installment detailing the famous feud between legendary Memphis wrestler Jerry Lawler and comedian Andy Kaufman.

"[Andy Kaufman and Jerry Lawler] could have been a 'Dark Side of the Ring' episode," Husney said. He explained that the process for putting the show together consists of researching books, interviews, and podcasts of wrestlers from the era to find the best potential topics for episodes. "Obviously, when we're getting into Memphis, it's hard to ignore ... the Kaufman-Lawler thing. ... The Kaufman versus Lawler angle we actually built out into an entire episode."

Hunsey would go on to explain that the people involved in the Lawler-Kaufman story made it an easy decision to base an episode around. "When we got there, we were filming with the guys, the chemistry was so good. It was like. 'All right, let's tell the Kaufman story,' and they just went, and they went for hours," Husney said. "It was cool because I had never really heard Lawler's ... top-to-bottom perspective on the whole angle."

"Tales from the Territories" is produced by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and debuts tonight on Vice TV. Tonight's episode is on Memphis wrestling. The episode on the Lawler-Kaufman feud premieres on Tuesday, October 11.

