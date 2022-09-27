Jerry Lawler And Others Advertised For Tales From The Territories Debut

VICE TV is beginning to tease guests for its new series about the days when professional wrestling operated under a regional, territory-based system. The series, "Tales From the Territories," was announced last month and will debut on October 4. The show is produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners Dany Garcia and Brian Gewirtz, as well as the creators behind VICE's previous "Dark Side of the Ring" program.

On Tuesday, VICE TV tweeted out a graphic that advertises upcoming topics and guests, including Jerry "The King" Lawler. The WWE Hall of Famer has won more titles than any wrestler in history, winning most during his days wrestling in the territories. Some of Lawler's most staggering statistics throughout his 52-year wrestling career include holding the AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship 58 times and the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship 28 times.

Lawler, now 72, later wrestled with the WWE throughout the 1990s and then returned as a color commentator for its broadcasts. Gewirtz, one of the executive producers for VICE TV's new series, told WrestlingInc last month in an exclusive interview that the show's creators wanted to highlight "the crazy, wild, and unbelievable tales, you know, that occurred in territories for decades."

A teaser for the series shows a glimpse into the format, including roundtable interviews with professional wrestling legends like Bret Hart and Abdullah the Butcher. Variety reported last month that the show will also feature reenactments similar to those shown in VICE TV's previous "Dark Side of the Ring" series.