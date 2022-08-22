Brian Gewirtz On Seven Bucks Productions Partnering With Dark Side Of The Ring For VICE Series

Although "Dark Side of the Ring" has been put to bed, for now, VICE TV has a new concept for a wrestling-related show in the works, that being "Tales from the Territories."

"We're teaming with VICE TV and the creators of 'Dark Side of the Ring,'" former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz said in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. "We love 'Dark Side,' but we feel like there has enough 'Dark Side' shows in existence, not just from that perspective from the actual show, 'Dark Side,' but in general there has been a lot of darkness as it relates to wrestling."

"Like why not, let's take the formula, tweak it and show the crazy, wild, and unbelievable tales, you know, that occurred in territories for decades."

"Dark Side of the Ring" was a documentary series that uncovered dirty truths about wrestling's past and shed light on the past deeds of multiple people in the business. Gewirtz discussed his thoughts on the series.

"I'm a big fan of the series," Gewirtz said. "Some of the episodes are hard to watch because of the subject matter ... It's really well done, it does definitely shine, you know, a certain, well I guess, not a light on the dark side, but it goes there and it tells those stories ... As a fan of wrestling and just of documentaries in general, I was a fan of that show. As a producer, it's not a show I wanted to make."

Gewirtz's new book, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales From the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE," is currently available on Amazon and from other retailers.

