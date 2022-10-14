The 12 Most Entertaining On-Screen Couples In WWE History

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Valentine's Day may only come around once a year, but WWE has given fans around the world several entertaining on-screen couples worth rooting for over the last 30-plus years. These couples can come to be in a variety of ways. Some are based on real-life relationships. Others, such as Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, started in front of the camera before their natural chemistry led to a real-life romance. Meanwhile, for every Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth, there are several more on-screen wrestling couples who do not and did not have any romantic affiliation behind the scenes and merely did what they were asked to do as performers.

Like most aspects of pro wrestling, the entertainment factor is key. No matter where a wrestling couple stands with one another when the red light turns off, an impactful pairing in front of the camera means a chance to be immortalized in the eyes of wrestling fans.

Here are 12 of the most entertaining on-screen couples in WWE, in no particular order.