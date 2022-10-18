The Gunns Say AEW Star Is Like An Uncle To Them [Scheduled For 10/18 @ 10 Pm]

Austin and Colten Gunn have professional wrestling in their blood. Growing up in the 1990s and 2000s, the brothers fondly remember visiting their father, Billy Gunn, on the road with WWE, where he most memorably served as a member of the iconic D-Generation X faction and one half of the New Age Outlaws tag team. Eventually, his sons would officially enter the professional wrestling world themselves, forming the on-screen Gunn Club trio with Billy in All Elite Wrestling.

Besides their father though, Austin and Colten recently referred to another AEW star as family to them, especially when they were growing up.

"Big Show, Paul Wight at the time, he's like our uncle," Austin said on "AEW Unrestricted". "We always got excited to see him."

Austin recalled the former WWF Champion surprising the brothers with Christmas presents at a pay-per-view. "'Hey, Merry Christmas. Come out with me to my Escalade and help me get my bags,'" Big Show supposedly told the Gunns. "We were like, 'Oh, this is sweet,'" Austin reminisced.

"He opened up his trunk of his car and it was the brand new Xbox. It was a brand new PlayStation, and then in front of them was stacks of games," Austin explained. "He's like, 'Merry Christmas, guys.'" At 8 and 13 years old, respectively, Austin and Colten described the moment as "sick".

Besides receiving presents from the Big Show, the brothers also received free merchandise. In addition, they got to wrestle backstage with some of the talent, including The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

"We just felt at home," Austin revealed. "It was just like a field trip for us, and it was just super cool to be at the building."