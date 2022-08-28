Billy Gunn Comments On Working With His Sons In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Billy Gunn has experienced a career resurgence in AEW at 58 years old. Gunn can typically be found on either "Dynamite" or "Rampage" every week in some capacity. Until recently, he appeared alongside his sons, the Gunn Club, who are now his storyline enemies. Very few children get to wrestle alongside or against their parents in wrestling. Austin and Colten Gunn, meanwhile, get the rare opportunity to do both in AEW.

"If you ask them, now it's getting annoying because I literally coach when I'm out there," Billy said on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. "Sometimes they just want to kind of go through the motions and I'm really out there and they're going, 'Dad, stop for one second' ... It's so much fun... It's good, it's good, you know, because Austin was in it first. I knew Austin was going to be the one. Colten, not so much."

The Gunn Club began in AEW during the early stages of the pandemic with just Billy and his son Austin teaming up. In November 2020, the tag team became a trio as Billy's other son, Colten, debuted and has since wrestled alongside Austin and/or Billy in almost all of his matches. Recently, Colten and Austin turned on their father on the August 17th edition of "AEW: Dynamite," who has since aligned himself with The Acclaimed for good after previously being by their side during the original alliance between the Gunn Club and The Acclaimed.