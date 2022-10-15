Kyle O'Reilly Opens Up About Wrestling With Diabetes

Kyle O'Reilly could have let his diabetes put an end to his pro wrestling aspirations years back, but fans are thankful that didn't happen. The AEW star had a special conversation with "Beyond Type 1" to talk about when he first received his diagnosis when he was 18. At the time, O'Reilly was in the middle of training for the squared circle and working part-time as a cook when he experienced classic symptoms of diabetes, such as excessive thirst and rapid weight-loss

"We didn't know what was going on," he said. "I go for a physical to get a wrestling license for Washington. They're doing my blood work and the doctor comes back and asks,'Kyle, are you type 1 diabetic?' I'm like 'Uh ... no?' 'Lo and behold, here's my diagnosis."

O'Reilly was recommended not to pursue a career in wrestling, but the former ROH World Champion didn't let that hinder his progress.

"Wrestling was my dream and my lifelong passion," he said. "It was something that I was determined to make a career out of. So I used my diagnosis as a means for inspiration and motivation."

Once O'Reilly started taking insulin and got back into training, he felt great and put weight back on to become ring ready. He notes that he could have never done it alone, however.

"My trainers, my fellow students, and my friends were so supportive," he said. "A support system is so crucial in diabetes management. I can't thank that group of guys enough for helping me through a tough time."

O'Reilly recently underwent neck fusion surgery and has been out of action since June.