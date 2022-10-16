Gangrel Comments On Potentially Giving Edge Backup In WWE

"WWE Raw" star Edge has found himself in a personal feud with The Judgment Day and may need some backup. Going into his "I Quit" Match with Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules, Edge said there's nothing Balor could physically do to him to make him say, "I quit." While the Rated-R Superstar may have been right, he wasn't counting on being emotionally forced to give in.

That's what happened, as Rhea Ripley threatened to give Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, a Conchairto if he didn't forfeit the match. Phoenix had already been knocked out after Ripley struck her from behind with brass knuckles. Edge, who was being held down by Balor and Damian Priest, ended up quitting, but Ripley blasted Phoenix with a chair anyway.

With Edge's back against the wall, can fellow former Brood member Gangrel offer some assistance? After all, Gangrel took Edge and Christian under his wing to form The Brood back in the Attitude Era. During a recent K&S Wrestlefest live stream, Gangrel didn't rule out the possibility.

"No, no, I never say never, but creeping up there in age, but I'm a vampire," Gangrel said. "So, keep fanging and banging."

We've seen Edge embrace his past with The Brood on WWE TV, most notably with his entrance during the Day 1 premium live event, when he came out to Gangrel's theme song. From the rising platform, to the fire surrounding Edge, the entrance brought back Brood vibes, but time will tell if WWE turns to Gangrel for an appearance down the line.