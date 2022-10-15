20-Year-Old Roxanne Perez Makes WWE Main Roster Debut

If there's anything that's 100 percent certain in wrestling, it's that young stars are always on the rise. Over the years in WWE we've seen Randy Orton became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion at 24; Brock Lesnar become the youngest WWE Champion at 25; Paige win the WWE Divas Championship at 21; and Renee Dupree and Tyler Bate win gold at just 19. As new stars continue to rise throughout "NXT" and WWE's Next In Line program, one young star just made her main roster debut.

On last night's "SmackDown," Raquel Rodriquez was backstage with her partner, Shotzi, when they were joined by the debuting Roxanne Perez. Perez would reveal to Rodriquez that she was choosing her to take on Perez's rival, Cora Jade, as part of the Pick Your Poison stipulation. This would lead to Damage CTRL appearing and challenging Perez, Rodriquez, and Shotzi to a match, as Bayley was offended Perez didn't pick her to face Jade.

Although the trio would come up short to Damage CTRL, Perez definitely let fans who don't watch "NXT" know who she is. At 20, Perez is one of the youngest members of the WWE roster. In just six years, Perez has wrestled in WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, GCW, MLW, and more. She became the inaugural ROH Women's World Champion at 19, and recently became the youngest "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion.