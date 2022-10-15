Roxanne Perez Picks Cora Jade's Opponent For 10/18 WWE NXT

After paying a visit to "Friday Night Smackdown," Roxanne Perez dropped a bomb on the Generation of Jade. A Tejana Bomb, that is.

On the October 4 episode of "WWE NXT," Grayson Waller revealed on The Grayson Waller Effect that Perez and her former best friend Cora Jade would each participate in a Pick Your Poison Match before they collide at "Halloween Havoc" in a Weapon's Wild Match. For her pick, the former ROH Women's World Champion went to the blue brand to bring back a ghost from Jade's past: Raquel Rodriguez.

Following appearances in the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017 and 2018, Rodriguez would align herself with Dakota Kai in 2020 to create a modern day Shawn Michaels/Diesel tandem. Big Mami Cool and the Captain of Team Kick became the first NXT Women's Tag Team Champions (though they would lose the titles 56 minutes later to Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon). The loss wouldn't hinder the big Texan, as she would defeat Io Shirai at "NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver 2021" for the "NXT" Women's Championship. Her 202-day reign would come to an end thanks to Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction.

It was during that time that Rodriguez would strike up a friendship with Jade when the latter was still a fresh-faced upstart on the brand. Occasionally teaming together while still vying for the top singles title in their division, the duo developed quite the friendship. But since Rodriguez left to debut on "WWE Smackdown," Jade has undergone a serious change in attitude that led to her stabbing Perez in the back shortly after they won tag team gold.

Now that Jade's opponent for this Tuesday is sorted, "The Prodigy" will find out her fate on this Monday's episode of "WWE Raw."