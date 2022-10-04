WWE NXT 2.0 Live Coverage (10/4) - Toxic Attraction Vs. Alba Fyre, Zoey Stark And Nikkita Lyons, Von Wagner Vs. Andre Chase And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT 2.0" on October 4, 2022!

"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction will be squaring off against Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in trios competition. Fyre has been eyeing Rose's title for the past several weeks and attacked Rose during the One Year Anniversary Show after taking issue to her attitude over the past several weeks. Stark and Lyons are no strangers to Toxic Attraction either, with the pair having issues with the group over the past few weeks. Who will come out on top?

Former best friends Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez will be appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect. Jade shocked the world after she hit Perez with a baseball bat during her match with Mandy Rose on the July 12 edition of the show. The two then squared off in the ring on the August 16 episode, which ultimately saw Jade come out on top. Since then, Perez has vowed to seek retribution for all the pain Jade has caused her. What will happen when the two rivals come face-to-face?

Andre Chase will take on Von Wagner for a spot in the upcoming North American Championship Match at Halloween Havoc. Solo Sikoa won the title from Carmelo Hayes on the One Year Anniversary Show, but was forced to vacate it after it was determined that he was not sanctioned to compete in the match. With Carmelo Hayes, Wes Lee and Oro Mensah already qualifying for a title shot, who will be next?