Eddie Kingston Names Former John Cena Rival As Early Influence

As Hispanic heritage month wraps up, it is intriguing to look at wrestlers of Latin descent that paved the way for today's performers. Certain legends come to mind, like Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, and Pedro Morales, utilizing their stardom and abilities to cement their places in the annals of wrestling history. AEW superstar Eddie Kingston, who was born from an Irish dad and Puerto Rican mom, acknowledges the impact these legends had on the business over the years, but for him in particular, one wrestler that isn't typically regarded in the same light as the legends sticks with him.

"I didn't really get to meet a lot of Hispanic wrestlers that I grew up with," Kingston told TV Insider. "One that pops up in my head, though, is Carlito, who is one of the most athletic guys I've seen in the ring and one of the most charismatic too. When he had his run and to see what he did while doing some independents — guys like that show us that we can do whatever we really want."

Carlito has been competing inside the ring since 1999, working his way through the Puerto Rico indie scene before being signed to a WWE developmental contract in June 2003. Upon debuting on the main roster in October 2004, Carlito quickly became a hated heel when he defeated John Cena for the WWE United States Title in his first match by using a steel chain. He would go on to become a WWE Intercontinental Champion and a two-time Tag Team Champion with his real-life cousin, Primo. Carlito was released from the company in May 2010 for reportedly refusing to go to a rehab facility for painkiller abuse but has since made sporadic appearances for the company, including his appearance in the 2021 Royal Rumble.