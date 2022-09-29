AEW Releases Group Photo For Hispanic Heritage Month

You may not have known this, but we are currently in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month. And given that AEW is chock full of talent with Hispanic heritage, either from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, and so on, it's only fitting they would do things both on and off screen to celebrate the occasion. And the offscreen activity turned out to be a time-honored classic; the group photo.

On Thursday morning, AEW posted a photo on Twitter featuring several of their Hispanic talents and crew.

"AEW celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month," the post read.

Among those included in the photo were AEW interviewers/commentators Alex Marvez and Dasha Gonzalez, Death Triangle's hype man Alex Abrahantes, Andrade El Idolo's manager Jose the Assistant, and AEW talents the Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix), Ortiz, Serpentico, Peter Avalon, Daniel Garcia, and Rush. In addition to those roster members, Andrade El Idolo, Diamante, and Sammy Guevara are other AEW talents with Hispanic heritage who, for whatever reason, were not included in the photo. AEW's VP of Live Events/Touring, Rafael Morffi, is also included in the shot.

It's been a good Hispanic Heritage month for AEW's Hispanic roster members. The ball got rolling earlier this month when the Lucha Brothers won the AEW World Trios Championships alongside partner Pac. And while he's not an official member of the roster, Bandido kept the momentum going last night, having a well-received ROH World Championship match against Chris Jericho on "AEW Dynamite." Rush will now look to keep things moving, as he takes on John Silver this Friday on "AEW Rampage."