DDP Addresses Possibility Of One More Match

For over half of his life, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has been involved in the pro wrestling industry. Currently 66-years old, Page revealed on the "Battleground" podcast that though his wrestling boots are hung up, he'll still do Diamond Cutters. "I really want to do them when I'm 70, you know, just to be able to prove what I can still do," said Page, who recently dropped Matt Cardona with a Diamond Cutter at the Ric Flair Last Match pay-per-view.

Citing his body "gets a little more beat up every year," Page has competed in only three matches since 2015, two of which were with WWE (2015 Royal Rumble match and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32). His last match occurred at AEW's "Bash at the Beach" themed episode of "Dynamite" on January 15, 2020, where he teamed with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall to face The Blade, The Butcher and MJF.

Receiving the "hot tag," Page popped the live crowd hitting Diamond Cutters on both Butcher and MJF; and then doing a top rope dive to the floor. Though his team wasn't victorious, Page said "he can't beat that" feeling the crowd at Watsco Center "[lose] their minds" for the closing moments of the match.

Following the match, Cody Rhodes asked Page, "Maybe another?" Page's response was, "Give me a better finish than that and we'll talk about it."

