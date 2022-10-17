DDP Reveals Recent DM Exchange With Randy Orton

Diamond Dallas Page has recalled a nice message sent to him by WWE superstar Randy Orton. DDP has praised Orton over the years and even defended "The Viper" from those who claim he stole the Diamond Cutter.

DDP's kind words haven't gone unnoticed. During an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," DDP revealed a recent DM from Orton, who expressed gratitude to the former three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

"Randy had seen that I put him over on something," DDP said. "So, I get a DM out of nowhere from Randy Orton and he says, 'Appreciate the kind words I saw the other day, not sure if it was recent or not. Also, I just want to say I saw the Diamond Cutter last week and I immediately Googled your age. Good for you, brother. Being happy and healthy after all the bumps are done is priority one. After the money, of course,' and then he says, 'It's so good to see you enjoying all three. I love seeing you help the brothers of our industry.'"

DDP went on to discuss Orton using the Diamond Cutter and making it unique.

"I love the way he took what I did and he really kind of took it to a different level with some of the different changes, new stuff that he'd come up with, or whoever he was with came up with," DDP said. "He's an amazing athlete and I've always loved the fact that he was the guy to take on the Cutter and rename it."

