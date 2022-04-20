DDP, Diamond Dallas Page, and WWE star Randy Orton have always been connected via their finishing moves, the Diamond Cutter and the RKO. According to DDP, Orton using the move was a suggestion from him, one that Orton would then forget.

On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, DDP talked about calling Orton when the WWE star was first starting up and suggesting Orton use a variation of the Diamond Cutter as his finisher. Orton agreed; the only issue is Orton was coming off of shoulder surgery at the time, and due to the medication he was taking, ended up forgetting the conversation.

“I know I’m done with WWE. I’m out of there,” DDP said about the end of his WWE run in the early 2000s. “And I literally call Randy, and I didn’t realize he was a little loopy, but later on, I realized maybe he was. He’d just had surgery on his shoulder. Now, I didn’t know this at the time.

“And I was like, ‘hey, Randy. I just want to let you know that I’m getting out of the business. You don’t have a finish yet that’s really for you. I would love it if you used the Diamond Cutter.’ He was like ‘no, DDP, that’s yours.’ ‘No, man. You, you’ve got to be the guy.’ As time went on, I thought he remembered that conversation. But later, I heard some comments here and there.

“Now, I’m at TV with him. I’m not working, I’m just there. He’s like, ‘hey, DDP, how you doing?’ ‘Hey, Randy, good to see you.’ Cause Randy’s like my guy, as far as the younger guys who were coming up then. And I loved that he had the affiliation of him doing a version of the Diamond Cutter. Whenever he did it, especially early on, people were thinking of me.

“But he put his own spin on it, and he came up with ways to do it that I couldn’t have done. Bottom line is, that day I see him at TV, I go, ‘Randy, I’ve got to talk to him for a second.’ ‘Everything alright?’ ‘Yeah, it’s okay, man, but I saw something that you had said. Don’t you remember me calling you and telling you?’ He’s like, ‘honestly, Diamond? No, because you could’ve called right after my shoulder surgery.

“That’s the only thing I can think of.’ And he kind of did sound a little, ‘oh no. That’s your thing.’ Thinking back he goes, ‘but if you said I said it, if you say we had the conversation, we had the conversation.’ I go, ‘well, I’m not making it up. I just find it really amazing that you didn’t remember. But just so you know dude, I love the fact that you did it and took it to another level.'”

To quote this article, please credit DDP Snake Pit and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]