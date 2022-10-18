Road Dogg Reveals Question Production Asks Before Triple H's WWE Entrance

Road Dogg has revealed the question Triple H gets asked every time before he gets into the ring.

"He has had several songs, to the point that when he's going out now on TV, they go 'Which song are we going to play this time?'," Road Dogg said on his podcast, "Oh, You Didn't Know?" "That just goes to show that it's not so much the music as the superstar, but the music sure is a happy addition."

Road Dogg and Triple H have a rich history with one another, dating back to their days as members of D-Generation X in 1997, along with Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Billy Gunn. The two men remain close to this day and most recently appeared together as part of the DX's 25th Anniversary Celebration on "Raw" this past Monday.

"What I love about Hunter's entrances is that they're always magnificent. That 'Mania when he was the terminator and all those terminators came up from the [stage]. Holy mackerel! I don't even know if this is the same one, but the one they did on the huge trike that was really his trike and rode it down. His entrances were always iconic and that's why he has the vision today to make other superstar's entrances iconic."

Road Dogg became a trainer in "NXT" in 2014 before becoming a writer for "SmackDown" in 2016. He was later promoted to the lead writer of the show, and later became a promo coach at the Performance Center in 2019. He was released by the company in January of this year, but was brought back as Vice President of Live Events earlier this year.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Oh, You Didn't Know" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.