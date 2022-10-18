Shawn Michaels Gives Update On Relationship With Bret Hart

Few wrestlers have shared the kind of storied rivalry, both in and out of the ring, as the one between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. Michaels, who now works as a producer for "WWE NXT," made an appearance on "The MMA Hour" with Ariel Helwani and the topic of his feud against Hart was brought up. Thankfully, Michaels had nothing but good things to say about his old foe.

"When everything is said and done, that was hard on both of us," Michaels said. "It's like an out of body experience. I have nothing in common with the person that I was then. ... Bret and I always talk about it – there was a friendship there before. There really was. And to have damaged that ... and to have wanted to mend it for so many years, ... we could never get it done."

Michaels spoke about how the two have been able to close that gap, with an especially pleasant reunion at this year's WWE WrestleMania. "I always appreciate it, ... he always looks at me and goes 'We're good. We're good, Shawn,'" Michaels continued. "And that means a lot, because I know it's genuine. Bret doesn't say stuff just to say it."

"The Heartbreak Kid" summed things up by stating the importance of their reunion to his own personal feelings. "You don't want to go the rest of your life not having that healed." While Hart can often be known to harbor a grudge, it's good to see that the past enemies have managed to bury the hatchet.