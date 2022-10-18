Renee Paquette Tried To Break The WWE Mold For Interviewers

Renee Paquette made headlines on Wednesday when it was announced that she has signed a deal with AEW. After eight years in WWE, Paquette stepped away from being on television in 2020 to focus on other podcasting and hosting opportunities. While speaking on the latest episode of "The Sessions", Paquette opened up about how she tried to break the mold for WWE's backstage interviewers.

"I always think the interviewer role in professional wrestling has been very... I guess undervalued might be the word," Paquette said. "Because a lot of times they're supposed to be invisible, so to speak, in the sense the way the referee is. You're not selling tickets. You're not the big character. People aren't coming to see you. That's always been the vibe. 'Don't say anything. Don't react to anything.' And then you do end up with people who end up being like a mic stand. That's how it always has been."

Paquette stated she had to fight to change things in WWE like showing subtle reactions or letting her personality shine through. Seeing it as a balancing act, Paquette noted she had to be cautious in how much personality she could show on camera while also helping to elevate the talent she worked with.

AEW's promos and interviews aren't heavily scripted like in WWE, and Paquette said that will be an adjustment for her. She enjoyed reading scripts and executing interviews in WWE, but now she gets to "really" interview talent on national television. After years of appearing as "Renee Young" in WWE, it now means a lot to the broadcaster that she can herself on camera moving forward.