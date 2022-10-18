Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules

WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention.

At the end of the match, Morgan smiled as she lost consciousness courtesy of Rousey's submission hold. The smile persisted as Rousey walked up the ramp and into the backstage area, prompting the commentators to question why Morgan responded the way she had. During a recent episode of Ronda Rousey's YouTube video game streaming series, "The Baddest Woman on the Planet," the former UFC star addressed Morgan's peculiar reaction with a cheeky reply.

"Let's be honest, a lot of people would be smiling in that position," Rousey said with a chuckle. "It was kinda handy that there was a broken table right there that I could grab and grind into her neck. But yeah, apparently she's into that kind of thing."

In a video released by WWE after Extreme Rules went off the air, Megan Morant found Morgan sitting in a darkly lit corner, sitting with her head between her knees. When asked if she was okay, Morgan looked up with a strange expression –- a mixture of a smile and a grimace –– as she rustled her hair and started trembling intensely. The camera cut off shortly after the question was presented. The video was titled "Liv Morgan is in a dark place," indicating that her unraveling will be the next narrative for the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion.