Rob Van Dam Comments On CM Punk's 'Big' Ego

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has shared his thoughts on CM Punk's ego following the AEW star's involvement in the backstage brawl at All Out.

While speaking to Inside the Ropes, "The Whole F'n Show" said that wrestlers of Punk's stature tend to be egotistical both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. RVD believes that wrestling is an ego-driven business, and it's common for performers to carry this mindset into the locker room. However, he said that Punk is as egotistical as anyone in the industry.

"CM Punk probably has as big of an ego as anybody I can think of that I met in the business. I'm not saying that necessarily in a bad way. Depends on how you take it, but I think that he believes that he really is the best, you know, the best in the world."

RVD went on to recall some of his own experiences working with Punk in WWE's rebooted version of ECW. Punk was a member of the roster when RVD returned from his suspension for possessing marijuana in 2006, and "The Straight Edge Superstar" had already made his backstage presence known.

"I'm at the first show back and CM Punk approaches me at the building. And he says, 'Hey, Rob. I just want to let you know that I'm gonna have a team meeting in the dressing room.' He says, 'Of course, this has nothing to do with you. I just wanna tell you so you know when everyone is back there and stuff."

RVD was surprised to learn that a relative newcomer had appointed himself as the "locker room leader." However, he noted that some people are confident about "taking that position of control and moving forward," and Punk is one of them.