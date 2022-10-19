Shawn Michaels Responds To Those Working To Diminish His WWE Performances

Shawn Michaels knows a thing or two about critics trying to diminish his work. Typically, high-flyers are praised for their aerial abilities, but also get scrutinized for not making their matches "feel real enough." It's a criticism that Michaels has had hurled his way even after the two-time WWE Hall of Famer retired from in-ring work.

Appearing on "WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves," Michaels responded to those who feel his style of wrestling was overrated.

"I've seen people working very hard trying to diminish a lot of my performances, 'Ah, it wasn't really real,'" Michaels said. "Sorry, I'm always of the school — apparently there's a real version of what it is we do, and I didn't do that."

"HBK" went on to say that while everyone has their own opinions, he feels those who aren't willing to adapt to changes within the wrestling business will be left behind.

"All I'm saying is, I understand everyone has a preference, but again, I feel like if you are not evolving and changing... I don't know, you're going backwards," Michaels said. "I think you get swallowed up that way. So, I just think you always wanna stay ahead of the curve because slowing down, that we can do. That we'll be able to figure out. Let's find out what the next hurdle is, and then we can think about slowing down."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.