EC3 Jokingly States That He Could Beat AEW Star To Death With His Own Legs

EC3 recently was a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "The Wrestling Outlaws" podcast.

During the interview, the former WWE and Impact star went into strange detail about him and current AEW star Adam Cole being the last men on earth.

"My neighbor Kurt, the realtor, hell of a guy looks just like Adam Cole," said EC3. "Yeah, great guy. I can rip Kurt's throat right out, just like just rip it out. I love him. If Adam — if we were the last men on earth and only one of us is getting that last piece of meat to eat, yeah I would. I would destroy him. I would rip him to shreds. I would beat him to death with his legs. I'd rip his arms off and I would clap his ears like he didn't stand a chance against me."

EC3 and Cole had a few matches together while they were in "WWE NXT." One memorable match was at TakeOver: New Orleans in 2018, where they, along with Ricochet, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, and The Velveteen Dream were in a Ladder match for the "NXT" North American Title. Cole ended up winning the match.

EC3 was released by the company in April 2020. After his release, he found the Control Your Narrative promotion. He's also been wrestling for NWA and is in a feud with Thom Latimer. The two will face each other at NWA Hard Times 3 on November 12.

