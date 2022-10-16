Comcast Shuts Down G4, Xavier Woods Reacts

The second iteration of G4 TV has been shut down on Sunday by Comcast, according to a report from Deadline.

According to Deadline, it was Comcast's Specatacor division that pulled the plug on the network and Spectacor CEO Dave Scott noted in a memo, that it was shut down due to "not gaining traction."

G4 aired on several cable networks and web platforms including Twitch. In March 2022, "G4 Select," launched on Pluto TV. G4 originally aired on cable TV from 2002 to 2014.

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods was the host of G4's "Attack of the Show!" and the WWE-produced show, "Arena." G4 first announced that Woods was signed in December 2020. Almost a year after the announcement of Woods as the host, the channel was relaunched on November 14, 2021.

Woods seemingly commented on the news, tweeting, an "Oh No" GIF and "On a flight currently. Decided to get the wifi so I could shoot a text. Out of habit opened twitter...."

As noted, former WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan was featured on the first episode of G4's "Arena" and the second episode featured Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Other stars that were on the series before it was cut short, included Kofi Kingston, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins. "Arena" first aired in the early 2000s.

Woods has his own gaming channel,"UpUpDownDown" on YouTube. The channel has over 2.34 million subscribers and has been on YouTube since March 2015. The total number of views is currently at 444,099,488.