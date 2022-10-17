Backstage WWE Update On Ron Simmons

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons has been in the wrestling business for many years, and he's not stepping away any time soon. PWInsider is reporting that Simmons was recently at WWE Headquarters last week in Stamford, Connecticut, where he was "filming material for future WWE Network content," and presumably content for other streaming platforms, such as Peacock in the United States.

Simmons wrestled for WWE under the name Faarooq from 1996 to 2004, winning the WWE World Tag Team Championships three times alongside former WWE Champion JBL, then known as Bradshaw. Simmons also had nine sporadic matches in the company between 2006 and 2007, wrestling his final televised match for WWE in July 2007, defeating Santino Marella by disqualification.

Simmons was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 by his tag team partner, JBL, following his illustrious career. He's appeared in the odd WWE backstage segment for WWE for years, typically only showing up to utter his famous catchphrase, "Damn!" Simmons hasn't competed in a wrestling ring since 2012, when he teamed with the late Brian Christopher in the Crossfire Wrestling promotion.

The WWE library is filled with numerous different forms of content, not all of which involves in-ring action, with some of the more notable non-wrestling shows including the "Broken Skull Sessions," "Table for 3," and "Ride Along." The WWE Network has existed since 2014, but currently only operates in countries outside the United States, as NBCUniversal acquired the domestic distribution rights in 2021.