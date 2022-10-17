Chris Masters Gives His Thoughts On Triple H's Creative Leadership

Following Vince McMahon's retirement from professional wrestling on July 22nd in the midst of an ongoing investigation, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has seen his role in WWE massively increase. His wife, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan have become co-CEOs of WWE, while Levesque himself has taken on the jobs of Chief Content Officer and, following John Laurinaitis' firing, EVP of Talent Relations, with immediate on-screen changes being quite noticeable, and the wrestling world continues to comment on WWE's new era.

The latest is WWE World Tag Team Champion Chris Masters, who discussed his thoughts regarding Levesque's creative leadership and revealed one star who's release he believes was "stupid."

"Hunter was good to me," Masters said during an appearance on "NBC Sports Boston". "Hunter is being groomed for this spot, and wrestling is about to get a lot better. And right away he's doing all the things that I don't even think I ever just thought ... To ban the word 'wrestling' is ridiculous ... it's wrestling. We can call it wrestling, that's just stupid. To fire Karrion Kross, stupid. He's going to be one of the top guys in the industry."

Since becoming EVP of Talent Relations, Levesque has brought several back previously released stars to the company, including Karrion Kross, who was released from WWE in November 2021 after a less-than-ideal main roster run.

"Hunter's got his finger in the pulse," Masters said. "He's the right guy for that job, and I said wrestling is going get a lot better for passionate wrestling fans, and it is ... we're all gonna love it, Hunter will be praised for it, and I imagine that they will beat the heck out of AEW as time goes on."

